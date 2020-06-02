Shrell Ann "Shirl" Skaggs
XENIA — Shrell Ann "Shirl" Skaggs, 65, of Xenia, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 24, 1955, in Pensacola, Florida, the daughter of Claude and Glenderel Richerson Thompson. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia, and was formerly employed with the Beavercreek City Schools. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Skaggs, whom she married, July 28, 1973, two daughters Emily Skaggs and Julie Skaggs, all of Xenia, a son, Philip (Jamie) Skaggs, Bellville, two grandchildren, Nicholas Skaggs and Lacey Skaggs, a sister, Sharon (Patrick) McGrath, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, c/o Missions, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
