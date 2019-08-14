KETTERING — Stephanie Michelle Rain, age 40, passed away Monday August 12, 2019 in Kettering, Ohio. Stephanie was born June 17, 1979 in Xenia, Ohio. Stephanie is preceded in death by an uncle: Ricky Durbin. Stephanie is survived by her mother and step father: Kathy (Durbin) and Edward Sams and her father: Bruce Rain; paternal grandmother: Patricia Rain; step sister: Michelle Thomas; step brother: Michael Sams; half brother: Adam Rain; uncles: Harlan Ross (Marsha) and Garland Ross (Debbie); nephews: Benjamin Thomas and Nicholas Thomas; and numerous other aunts, uncles and other family members. Stephanie enjoyed scrapbooking, loved Tweetie Bird and Marilyn Monroe. Stephanie also adored her new dog Bella. She worked at Kroger for over 20 years.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Friday August 16, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio The family will receive friends Friday August 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.