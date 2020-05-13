Stephen Allen Jackson
XENIA — Jackson, Stephen Allen, 40, of Xenia, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Larry Allen Jackson, grandmother Phyllis "Nanny" Camp, grandfather Larry Edwin Jackson, uncle Mark Camp. He is survived by his loving wife Julie Jackson; his daughter Logann Philamena Jackson, son Carter Stephen Jackson; parents Christina and Randy Kidder; grandparents Howard W. Camp, Ruth and Carroll Saunders; mother-in-law and father-in-law Keith and Anna Butts; brother-in-law Richard Butts; sister-in-law Kimberly Butts; aunt Sherry Dewine; special family Dustin Bennett and Sara Bennett; and his special friends Scott Kellner, Aaron Murrell, Richard Bittner, Jessica Brewer, Tony and Lindsay Jenkins, Darryl King. Stephen was a loving and caring husband, son and specially a father. He retired as an officer of the Greene County Animal Control Center. Stephen was the kindest person and was generous to many who knew him. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and watching Michael Jordan and Lebron James play. His true joy was spending time with his family, specially teaching and watching Logann play softball. He had many real adventures with Carter (sometimes searching for Sasquatch, his family meant everything to him. Family will receive friends at the Freedom Church, 4814 Upper Valley Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45424 from 11 AM- 1 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020. A funeral service and Celebration of Stephen's life will be held at 1 PM Saturday at the church. Pastor Dwayne Bryan officiating. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Freedom Church
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
