JEFFERSONVILLE — Stephen Andrew Cline, age 45, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 15, 1974 to parents, Dick and Kay Cline of Jeffersonville, OH. Through the years, Stephen enjoyed interacting with various caregivers. He also loved seeing friends by attending workshop at Fayette Progressive Industries in WCH, OH. Stephen loved playing with wrestler men action ﬁgures and knew them all by name. He also loved the Smurfs, with exception to Smurfette! Stephen touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around him. His friends and family cherish the memory of his infectious smile and funny one-liners (such as "Go ﬂy a kite"). Stephen is survived by his parents, Dick and Kay Cline (Jeffersonville, OH), one brother and sister-n-law, Charles and Susan Cline (Loveland, OH), as well as two nieces, Alivea and Loraine Cline and two nephews Philip and Levi Cline (all from Loveland and Cincinnati, OH.) Also surviving are his aunt and uncle, Jim and Lynn Ritenour (Jamestown, OH) and various cousins residing in Ohio, Florida, and New York. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Loa Ritenour (Jamestown, OH), Harold and Thelma Cline (Jeffersonville, OH) and aunt, Marthana Roberts (Jamestown, OH). Calling hours are Sunday, June 28th, from 4-7pm. The funeral is Monday, June 29th, at 11 am. Both are at Jeffersonville Church of Christ, 83 N. Main Street in Jeffersonville, OH. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery also in Jeffersonville.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
