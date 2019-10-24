FAIRBORN — Stephen Edward "Steve" Glass, 53, passed away on October 19, 2019 in Fallbrook, CA. Born December 16, 1965 in Xenia, OH to Linda Schoonover (Glass). Steve is preceded in death by his grandparents Glenn Elden and Josephine Glass, stepfather Ron Schoonover, cousin Bethany Rowe, aunt Rita Pearson, and grandson Brennan Sutton. Steve graduated from Fairborn High School in 1984, then moved to California. Steve was always the life of the party, a friend to many, and he lived his life doing what he loved most. He enjoyed driving the California coast with his mother, surfing in the Pacific, riding his Harley, and growing his auto glass business.

He is survived by his mother Linda Schoonover of Murrieta, CA, daughter Jessica Swan of Centerville, OH, daughter Stephenie (Bryan) Sutton of Centerville, OH, son Christian Glass of Oceanside, CA, grandsons Dominic, Brayden, Bryson, aunt Debra (William) Rowe of Xenia, OH, cousins and their families: Kevin (Benita) Glass of Huber Heights, OH, William (Krista) Rowe of Waynesville, OH, Amy (Paul) Spicer of Beavercreek, OH, Kayleigh Rowe of Xenia, OH, and step siblings Todd (Faith) Schoonover of Huber Heights, OH, Connie Schoonover of Fairborn, OH, and Scott (Dora) Schoonover of Stanton, KY. Steve is also survived by a countless number of friends in Ohio and California. A celebration of Steve's life will be held Friday, October 26 at 6 p.m. at Trinity Christian Assembly., 1146 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45430. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.