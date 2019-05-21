KETTERING — Steven Ray Johnson, 60, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Xenia, passed away Sunday, May 18, 2019. He was born January 18, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William Ray and Norma Mae Ross Johnson. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is survived by three sisters, Loretta Johnson, Kettering, Kimberly (Chris) Walkup, West Milton, and Amy (Tim) Krum, Union, OH, a brother, Scott Neeld, Vandalia, by several cousins, nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.