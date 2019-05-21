Steven Johnson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Johnson.
Service Information
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-3564
Obituary
Send Flowers

KETTERING — Steven Ray Johnson, 60, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Xenia, passed away Sunday, May 18, 2019. He was born January 18, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William Ray and Norma Mae Ross Johnson. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is survived by three sisters, Loretta Johnson, Kettering, Kimberly (Chris) Walkup, West Milton, and Amy (Tim) Krum, Union, OH, a brother, Scott Neeld, Vandalia, by several cousins, nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.