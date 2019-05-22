XENIA — Steven Lee Thomas was born on May 26, 1950 to Pluma Delona Mae Liggins Thomas and DeWitt Robert Thomas in Dayton, Ohio. He grew up in Xenia, Ohio surrounded by family and friends. Steve graduated from Xenia High School and attended Central State University in Ohio before enlisting in the US Navy on May 18, 1970. While in the Navy, he was stationed in San Diego, California. On July 20, 1972 he was discharged from the Navy under honorable condition due to motion sickness. In August of 1973 he married Rosalinda Cabezuela and his family soon thereafter moved to Houston, Texas.

On December 17, 1979, he joined the Houston Fire Department where he was one of the founding members of the Black Firefighters Caucus, acting on the officer's board as Secretary for many years. In this capacity he advocated for hiring, mentoring, and promoting African American firefighters who were often prohibited from employment opportunities and leadership positions. As a result of his dedication and perseverance, in conjunction with the Firefighters Black Caucus, the Fire Department began for the first time hiring and promoting African American firefighters, women, multiple ethnicities, and LGBTQ thereby ushering in a new era of diversity and excellence. His innovative modification of cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures included increasing compressions while decreasing breaths leading to the dramatic rise of survival rates among patients. His new CPR techniques were adopted internationally as best practices saving untold lives. He served the city of Houston heroically until his retirement on June 3, 2005.

He is survived by his mother Pluma, sister Margaret Stills, brother DeWitt Thomas; four children: Lisa, Tashima, Hashim, and Steven; grandchildren Tyrone Gabriel, Luke Thomas, Levi Thomas, Juliet Thomas; daughter-in-law Brittney; and great-grandchildren Beau and Zylen Cbriell; ex-wife Rosalinda; grand-pets Teddy, Roxy, Sheba, and Solomon; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father DeWitt and grandson Dominic LeDay, maternal grandparents: Rev. Strawder and Jessie Riley Liggins; paternal grandparents: William D. and Margaret Callender Thomas.

As an African art aficionado, cosmopolitan traveler, and cigar enthusiast, he was an international man of mystery and underground saboteur. He will be remembered for his colorful candor, abundant compassion, comprehensive erudition, and generosity of spirit. He is dearly beloved and cherished by all who knew him, especially his lifelong buddies of the Second Street block: Louis Ransom, Irvin Sweeney, Sullivan Kelly, Curtis Williams, William Jenkins and Glenn Lane; special cousins: Sharon Lopez Ross and Debbie Riley; good friends: Leo Adams and Grady Vanwright.

Memorial service of comfort will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2 PM at the Zion Baptist Church, 565 E. Main St., Xenia, Ohio with Pastor Gary G. Chapman officiating. In lieu of live flowers, due to family allergies, please send donations in Steven's name to the Greene Firefighters Fund, PO Box 130, Xenia, Ohio 45385. McColaugh Funeral Home is assisting the family will this great loss.