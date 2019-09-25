FAIRBORN — Sue Benner, age 78 of Fairborn, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Friday September 20, 2019 at the Soin Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1941 in Staffordsville, KY, the daughter of the late William and Gladys (Ward) Tackett. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Dean Tackett, Merle Tackett, and Darryl Tackett. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles, who were married in Greenfield, Ohio on June 13, 1965; a son, Christopher; grandsons, Christopher and Leighton; and a great-grandson, Aiden, all of Fairborn; a brother, Wallace (Norma) Tackett of Addison, MI; three sisters, Evelyn (Jan) Markowski of Jerome, MI, LaDonna (Joe) Call of Defiance, and Vicki (Hugo) Borji of Miami, FL. She earned a degree in cosmetology and was employed as a hair stylist and manicurist. In her younger days she enjoyed hunting and fishing and later became an avid counted cross stitcher. Sue was a longtime member of Fairborn United Methodist Church where she enjoyed fixing and serving meals for VBS and other groups. Sue was member of the Greater Dayton Emmaus community, Bible Study Fellowship; and was a very giving person, always there and willing to help anyone. The family will receive friends on Friday September 27, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., Pastor Aaron Chivington officiating. Burial will follow at the Valleyview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairborn United Methodist Church -or- . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.