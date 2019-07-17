XENIA — Susan A. (Wade) Lemon, 79, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 6, 1940, in Miamisburg, Ohio, the daughter of Russel and Nellie Stone Wade. She was a 1958 graduate of Xenia High School, and retired as a tax preparer with H. & R. Block after 40 years employment. She is survived by her children, Phyllis (Bill) Bentley, Kettering, Michael Keith Lemon, and David Bryan Lemon, of Xenia, grandchildren, Shannon Jack, Xenia, Brianna (Braydon) Teach, Beavercreek, Blaine (Ashley) Lemon, Kettering, Jeremy (Shubham) Das-Lemon, Dayton, Bruce (Chelsey) Lemon, Huber Heights, Taylor Bentley, Kettering, Alex Lemon, Xenia, and Kimberly Bentley, Miamisburg, great-grandchildren, Devon, Kaden, Aubrey, and Brett, brothers and sisters, Ula Juanita Trubee, Xenia, Mary Louise Wade, Morgantown, W. VA, Daniel Lee Wade, Jamestown, Gus Leroy Wade, and Robert Allen Wade, of Xenia, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Steve Blaine Lemon, two daughters-in-law, Mary Lemon and Karin Melia Roper Lemon, and by brothers and sisters, Russel Eugene Wade, Dorothy Mae Wade, Linda Lou Wade, James Peter Wade, and Ralph Edward Wade. Susan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Diabetes Dayton, 2555 S. Dixie Dr., Suite 112, Dayton, OH, 45409, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.