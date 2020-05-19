Susan Ann Thompson
1944 - 2020
XENIA — Susan Ann Thompson, age 75, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born September 8, 1944 in Wheeling, West Virginia the daughter of Robert C. and Ruth (Lewis) Rackham. She is survived by her husband, John; her daughter: Karen Sue (Scott) Brown of Fairborn; 2 grandchildren: Craig Robert Lairson (Madeline Guthrie) and Christopher Jennings Lairson (Taylor); 3 great grandchildren: Annabelle, Noah and Braxton, Aunt: Lucille Lewis of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Robert Rackham Jr. She attended University of Dayton and received her Bachelor Degree from Emory University in Atlanta. She Had been a volunteer at the Senior Citizen's Center and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was an administrative assistant at several churches in Dayton, including South Park United Methodist and Normandy United Methodist Churches; as well as the OVCH. She attended the Faith Community Church. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. She will be interred with Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
