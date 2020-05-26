SPRINGFIELD — Susan Arlene Clendening, 76, of Springfield, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 9, 1944, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Harry E. and Imogene Goodwin Cross. She was a graduate of Xenia High School, and formerly attended Old Town United Methodist Church. She retired from Greene County Career Center as a cosmetology teacher. She is survived by a daughter, Kristen Lynn Swadener Adams, Springfield, a son, Eric Lee Swadener, Xenia, grandchildren, Taylor Kryger and Landon Swadener, a brother, Dennis L. (Charlene) Cross, Xenia, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sue will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Valley, Fountain Point 1, 4665 Cornell Rd., Suite 170, Cincinnati, OH, 45241, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020.