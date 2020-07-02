MILLSBORO, Del. — Susan T. (Gallagher) Fritz, age 66, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Bowie, MD passed away peacefully of Melanoma at home with her husband, Mike at her side on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Sue was born in Boston, MA on July 9, 1953 daughter of the late Joseph Gallagher and the late Marilyn (Burke) Gallagher. She was a graduate of Framingham High School Class of 1971 in Framingham, MA. Sue met Mike Fritz in 1971, when he was in the Army at Fort Devens for training. After he returned from Vietnam, they rekindled their romance and married in 1974. She soon accompanied Mike as an "Army Wife" to Panama in 1975 where their oldest daughter, Diana was born.

In 1980 and lasting until 1995 she accompanied Mike, first as a US Government dependent and later as an employee, to multiple assignments in South American and Africa. Their youngest daughter, Jennifer was born on their first tour in Africa. Sue was the consummate overseas employee and spouse. She and Mike never did a "nice" tour, but Sue never complained. One former colleague said it best when he said, "Sue helped mentor us on what it took to serve in leadership and provide the feminine touch to sponsoring, hosting parties and managing children overseas." Many of our employees passing through the "garden spots" of where Sue and Mike were stationed were recipients of her hospitality and remember her fondly.

Sue retired from the Government in 2012 and eventually relocated to Millsboro, Delaware. She doted upon her three grandsons, Larry, Michael and William. Her retirement has been a world of amusement parks during the summer with the grandchildren and while school was in, she enjoyed traveling as she definitely earned the nickname "Crusin' Susan!"

She was a faithful fan of the New England Patriots, and many of her colleagues and friends had to suffer through this, as "HER Tom" Brady racked up Super Bowl wins. She LOVED going to the Super Bowls! Susan and Mike have had season tickets for the Patriots for several years and out of honor to her, Mike will not part with them.

Susan was just a terrific person. She touched so many lives, and is going to be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 46 years, Michael L. Fritz; two daughters, Diana Jackson and her husband, Larry of Bowie, MD and Jennifer Fritz of Salisbury, MD; her beloved grandchildren, Larry, Michael and William Jackson; three sisters, Coreen Gallagher of Framingham, MA, Karen Gallagher of Rocklin, CA and Maureen Coutu of North Smithfield, RI and her favorite aunt, Jean Gallagher of Framingham, MA.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE.

Social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sue's name to Melanoma Research by visiting www.melanoma.org

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com