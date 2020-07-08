FAIRBORN — Suzanne (Sue) V. Yasko (nee Haas) was born January 16, 1926, to Anton and Josephine Haas. Sue lived many years in New York City and was part of the Executive Program at Namm's Department Store as a buyer and bridal consultant before moving to Miami, Florida. It was there that she became an office manager, dental assistant and a proud member of the Business and Professional Women's Club. Sue married Al V. Yasko on November 25, 1950, at St. Joseph's French Church in Syracuse, New York. Their first move was to Middletown, PA, where they lived from 1950-1962. In Middletown, Sue served as both a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader through Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. The final move for the family was to Fairborn, Ohio, where Al worked in Logistics at WPAFB and Sue was a homemaker. Sue has been a faithful member of Mary, Help of Christians Church in Fairborn, Ohio, since 1963 and worked as a volunteer for many years at the Fish Food Pantry. Sue was also a faithful and dedicated Reds' fan who never missed seeing or listening to a game- even the away ones. As a child I remember her going to bed with the radio under her pillow. She wasn't an official Rosie Red, but she would be considered by all as a SUPER FAN. Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Al, her son, Dr. Alan (Laura) Yasko, her brother Jr. Francis (Leona) Haas, her sister Helen (Robert) Razey, nephew Jay (Diane) Kleinfelter and niece, Gail Razey, and niece, Babe Dowling. She is the proud grandmother of five grandchildren: Jason, Nathan, Aaron and Alexandra Yasko and Lauren Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Dan) Jones of Cincinnati, step-sisters Nancy Galante and Joan Relyea, nephews Tom, Michael and David Razey, Paul and Tony Haas, Bill Kleinfelter, and their children and grandchildren. There will be a private graveside ceremony held at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn, OH, on Friday, July 10th, at 10:00 a.m. In 2021 there will be a Memorial Mass and reception followed by a Reds game in Sue's honor. Contributions can be made to either: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Tri-State County Animal Response Team (CART) 3984 St. Rt. 132 Batavia, OH 45103. Arrangements provide by Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home; please visit www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.