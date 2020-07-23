1/
Sweeney Kaeleb Russell
BEAVERCREEK — Sweeney, Kaeleb Russell age 18, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina on November 5, 2001 to Christopher and Melissa A. Sweeney (nee Terry). He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Daniel Paul Sweeney and William Russell "Joe" Terry. Kaeleb is survived by his parents, Christopher and Melissa A. Sweeney; siblings, Evan C. Sweeney, Brodie D. Sweeney, Ryleigh A. Sweeney; grandmothers, Carolyn (Jim) Wiseman and Naomi Terry. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Celebration of Life will be 10:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by burial at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
