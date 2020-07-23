BEAVERCREEK — Sweeney, Kaeleb Russell age 18, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina on November 5, 2001 to Christopher and Melissa A. Sweeney (nee Terry). He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Daniel Paul Sweeney and William Russell "Joe" Terry. Kaeleb is survived by his parents, Christopher and Melissa A. Sweeney; siblings, Evan C. Sweeney, Brodie D. Sweeney, Ryleigh A. Sweeney; grandmothers, Carolyn (Jim) Wiseman and Naomi Terry. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Celebration of Life will be 10:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by burial at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. www.NewcomerDayton.com