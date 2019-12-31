XENIA — Teddy Nelson Musselman, 85 of Xenia went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at Greenwood Manor Xenia, Ohio. He was born November 8, 1934. He was the son of Chester and Freda Musselman, who preceded him in death and also 3 brothers, Lavern, Leroy and John. He is survived by his sister Betty (Paul) Johnson of Elk Grove Village, Ill and 4 nephews, 4 nieces. He was raised on a farm near West Mansfield, Ohio, and was very helpful to his parents by doing certain chores that became his responsibility. He moved to Xenia in 1989. While living at Tennessee Group Home he was well taken care of by the staff of Toward Independence and later moved to Greenwood Manor in Xenia. He was respected by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Xenia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM at Bible Baptist Church, 1679 W. Second St. Xenia, Ohio on Monday January 6, 2020, with Rev. David McClellan officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Monday January 6, 2020 at the church. Interment will take place Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the Greenlawn Cemetery in West Mansfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in Teddy's name to 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio or Towards Independence Inc. 81 E. Main Street Xenia, Ohio 45385. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.