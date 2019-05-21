XENIA — Teresa Ann Eavers, 50, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 16, 1969, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Ronald F. and Mary Ellen Cain Eavers. She was a 1988 graduate of Greeneview High School, and was a former employee with Twist, Inc. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ellen Cain, four sons, Tyler (Lindsey) Reed, Zackery Eavers, Nathan Eavers (fiancé, Mari Shead), and Christopher Linebaugh, four grandchildren, Preston Reed, Annabell Eavers, Logan Reed, and Greyson Eavers, six brothers, Ronald Eavers, Kevin Eavers, Denny Eavers, Chris Eavers, John Cain, and Pat Jacobs, by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald F. Eavers. Teresa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am, Friday, May 24, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Silvercreek Township Cemetery, Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Dept. 41831, P. O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.