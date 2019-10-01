SPRING VALLEY — Teresa Lynn Holland, 70, of Spring Valley, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Grandview Hospital. She was born March 20, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of David L. and Ruth E. Spahr Holland. She was a 1967 graduate of Xenia High School, and retired from KeyBank. She is survived by her father, David L. Holland, Spring Valley, two brothers, Douglas E. Holland, Dayton, and Larry K. Holland, Thailand, by two nieces, Dana and Devin, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth E. Holland. Teresa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Graveside services will be held at 11am, Monday, October 7, in Spring Valley Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.