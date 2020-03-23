XENIA — Terry Lee Joseph "Fat Joe" Mellotte, age 41, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born April 6, 1978 to Karen (Sams) and Ronald Mellotte. Joey is survived by his father: Ronald Mellotte (Sheila Savage) and mother: Karen Mellotte; daughter, Kaylyn Dailey; sisters, Melisa (Drew) Cartwright of Fairborn and Laura (Rick Sutton) Mellotte of Jamestown; nieces: Mackenzie and Morgan Cartwright, Gabby and Bella Sutton; numerous cousins, including his special cousin: Jason Waggoner; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Donald and Iva Mellotte; and Eva Sams; and uncles: Terry Sams and Bill Sams.

Joey was a jack of all trades with a great sense of humor. He was an avid Bengals fan. Joey's love of people echoes throughout his life. As of September 1, 2019, Joey had been sober for 2 years. He was committed to his recovery and promoting the recovery effort of others.

DUE TO THE RESTRICTIONS OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT THE CONVENIENCE OF THE FAMILY. There will be a public celebration of his life which all are encouraged to attend as soon as possible once the conditions are deemed safe. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.