JAMESTOWN — Thelma Earley, 88, of Jamestown passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born January 31, 1932 in Xenia, Ohio. To Willie Hoskins and Eunice (Bailey) Hoskins.

She is survived by her children William (Lynda) Earley Jr., Phillip Earley, Timothy (Kelly) Earley, Teresa Earley-Gilbert and Cynthia (Earley) Cosby, with several nieces and nephews with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Thelma is preceded in death by William Earley Sr. in addition to Brother William Hoskins and sister Mildred Earley. She was a devoted member of her church and loved cross word, cooking, reading and Mother to countless children in the neighborhood.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at City of Zion Church in Jamestown from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 Noon at the City of Zion Church in Jamestown with interment at Silvercreek II, Jamestown, Ohio. Steve Green, Minister of City of Zion Church will be officiating.

Condolences to Thelma's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com