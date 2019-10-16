FAIRBORN — Theodore G. "Ted" Munch, age 63 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019 at the Soin Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1956 in Xenia, the son of Jack E. and Rosie E. (Wilson) Munch. Ted retired from the Fairborn City Schools where he was employed in maintenance; and he was licensed as a master plumber, certified boiler specialist, and heating and air. He enjoyed serving many area businesses and residents in the Fairborn and surrounding areas with his knowledge and skills. When he had spare time he liked to spend it with his sons and show them the outdoors. Preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Munch. Survivors include his parents, Jack and Rosie of Fairborn; a brother, Tim Munch of Springfield, a sister, Linda Munch Childers of Scottsdale, AZ; two sons, Teddy and Jack Munch, and their mother, Karen Shockey Munch; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family. A VISITATION will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the VICTORY CHURCH, 2443 Valle Greene Dr., Fairborn. A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the BELTON-STROUP Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Ralph Gamberdella officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home and a special thank you to Victory Church for the use of their facility for the visitation on Friday evening. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.