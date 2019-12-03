XENIA — Thomas A. Minton, 74, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born September 23, 1945, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of Elbert T. and Juanita R. Morris Minton. He was a 1964 graduate of Xenia High School, and retired from General Motors-Delco Products, Dayton. He is survived by nephews and nieces, Michael Daniel (Tiffany) and Joseph Wayne (Heather), Melissa Ann, and great-nieces and nephews, Meagan Elaine, Morgan Elizabeth, MacKenzie Erin, Leilana Ann, Hunter E. Wayne Minton, Clayton and Luke, and three great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a brother, Roger who died in 1980 in a Jeep accident. We want to thank Dr. Richard Byers and Tammy for their loving care. Tom was a devoted son to his parents and known as "Boo" to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Thursday, December 5, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor R. James "Pete" Creamer officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.