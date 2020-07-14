POWELL — Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Martin, age 84 of Powell, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Thomas was born in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Syracuse, New York, only child of the late Leland and Alma Martin. Also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Martin, and daughter-in-law, Julie Martin. Thomas received his B.A. in Sociology from Syracuse University in 1957. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years. Following active duty, he joined the Army Reserves and went to McCormick Theological Seminary to begin his calling into the ministry. He received his Doctorate of Divinity from Vanderbilt University in 1972. Throughout Thomas' career, he served as Pastor of 11 churches, most notably, Second Presbyterian Church, Lexington, Kentucky, Southminster Presbyterian Church, Nashville, Tennessee, and he retired in 2000 after having served Memorial United Presbyterian Church in Xenia, Ohio for 22 years. He had the honor of being named the State of Ohio Chaplain in 1992. He served in the National Guard until he retired in 1995 after being promoted to Colonel. Thomas was a warm, loving man known for his humor and storytelling. He devoted his life to ministry and he continued to serve as an interim pastor in many Ohio churches until December 2018. He played guitar and utilized his love of music in his services often and enjoyed singing with Betty in many choirs including the Lexington Singers. Tom travelled often with the military and his wife including trips to Europe, Korea, China and Honduras. Tom loved fishing and shelling on Sanibel Island. He will be greatly missed by his children, Thomas (Lisa) Martin, Jon Martin, and Kristina (Perry) Finch; grandchildren, Alec and Nicholas Martin and Louisa and Annabel Finch; and many dear friends. A memorial service celebrating Thomas' life will be held and live streamed at 2 P.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5775 Dublinshire Dr., Dublin, Ohio 43017. Guests in attendance are required to wear masks and appropriate social distance guidelines will be followed. Thomas and his late wife Betty will both be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Schoedinger Northwest Chapel. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.