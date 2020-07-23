WILMINGTON — Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas E. Straight, 86, of Wilmington OH, died at 10:30 P.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Georgetown Ohio Veteran Home. He was born February 8, 1934 in Columbus, OH. His mother Chloe (Wickerham) Straight and stepfather Ollie Straight preceded him in death. Tom was a 1952 Wilmington High School graduate and received a BA in Business Administration from Texas Lutheran University and a Masters of Business Administration from Central Michigan. Tom was a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel. He had 7 years of enlisted service prior to Officer's Training School, then served 22 additional years as a decorated officer. He thoroughly enjoyed his various assignments in CO, TN, CA, FL, GA, TX, DC, AL, and OH. Some of his many career highlights included: a 1 year tour in Vietnam, C-130 and C-123 navigator, Senior Navigation Instructor, working in the F-16 System Program Office, working with NASA on the first Space Shuttle Columbia, then finishing out his career at WPAFB as an Acquisitions Logistics Manager for the A-10 System Program Office. He also had a successful second career in real estate with Hearth Realty after 20 years as an agent and manager. Survivors include daughters & son-in-law Kathey (John) Howard of Beavercreek, sons & daughter-in-law: Colonel (ret) Dr. Timothy (Ann) Straight of San Antonio TX, Lt. Col. (ret) Thomas E. Straight, Jr. Greenbrier, AR; grandchildren: Thomas E. Straight III, Lauren (Loren) Letterman, Austin (Ashlyn) Howard, Alexander (fiancée, Jaden) Howard, Ashley Howard, and Natalie Straight, Timmy Straight; Great Grandchildren: Calvin Letterman, Nora Letterman, and Alice Letterman and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Ruth (Bailey) whom he married April 11, 1953; a daughter Debra Susan; a granddaughter Christina Straight; 5 brothers and 2 sisters. The family will receive friends from 11 A. M.-12:30 P.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 with burial to follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Due to Covid -19 the family requests that everyone attending please wear a mask. Contributions may be made in Tom's memory to the Georgetown Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Road, Georgetown, OH 45121 or flowers may be delivered to the funeral home. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com