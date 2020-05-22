Thomas Hayden Flaugher
1955 - 2020
XENIA — Thomas Hayden Flaugher, age 64 of Xenia, passed away Wednesday May 20,2020. He was born December 10, 1955, to the late Walter and Neva (Pickens) Flaugher. Thomas is survived by his loving wife; Velva (Dice) Flaugher, daughter and husband of Washington Court House and step daughter Melinda Brakeall, sons; Jason Flaugher and step sons Daniel and Douglas Brakeall , sisters; Peggy (Phil) Tidd and Becky (Terry) Cramer, brothers; Harold (Charyl) Flaugher and David (Debbie) Flaugher, special grandson Daniel Henderson; grandchildren, Cole Brakeall, Mya Brakeall, Jaymon Flaugher and step grandchildren; Gavin, Hayden, and Devin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Thomas was a Greeneview High School graduate. He worked for MAC tools for over 20 years, and then went on to work maintenance for Bellbrook Health and Rehab. Thomas was an animal lover but was especially fond of snakes. He also enjoyed art and drawing. A very special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Miami Valley, especially Thomas' day nurse Laura Stacy. Arrangements in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
