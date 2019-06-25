XENIA —Thomas Jack, age 59, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at with his loving family by his side. Thomas was born in Xenia on December 26, 1959 to the late George & Gladys Rheubert Jack. He was a professional painter specializing in residential and industrial jobs. Thomas was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserves. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. Thomas enjoyed walking around Xenia for exercise, playing and watching golf, softball and football. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins fan.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Jessica Jack of Xenia; a step-son, Brian Forinash of New Carlisle; his beloved friend, Tammy Jack of Springfield; sisters, Patricia Jack Redway of Xenia, Susan Jack Butler (Sam) of Xenia, Cassie Jack Holley (Donnie) of Xenia; brothers, Mike Jack (Tina) of Xenia, Dave Jack of Kettering, Dan Jack (Lorri) of Xenia, John Jack (Teri) of Xenia; two grandchildren, Paige Trainer of Jamestown, Taylor McNamee of Xenia. He also leaves behind a host of extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Redway, Jr; nephews, Mikey Redway and Mikey Jack; a niece, Beth Ann Jack Palmer.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 6:00PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420.

McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385 is serving the family.