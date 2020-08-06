FAIRBORN — Thomas M. "Tommy" Looney, age 65 of Fairborn, passed away August 3, 2020. He was born September 3, 1954 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Veronica Doyle. Tommy was a member of the Teamsters Union in New York; and he enjoyed listening to music, flowers and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his wife, Sue Carroll; two sons, Daniel Bouchard (Christen), Michael Bouchard; granddaughters, Gia, Michaella, Emily; great-grandson, Aiden; step-children, Jason Carroll, Mandy (Keith) Pike; step-grandchildren, Bradley, Jessie, Abby, Aubrey, Natalie; siblings, Charles (Chris) Looney, Jerry Looney, Arlene Looney; beloved dogs, Cassie and Corky; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Steve Waggoner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service.