XENIA — Thomas U. Minch, 91, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Elmcroft of Xenia. He was born April 22, 1928, in Burkettsville, Ohio, the son of Lewis and Estella Bricker Minch. He was a member of St. Brigid Church, a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II, and a member of the Medical Group Management Association. He is survived by his children, Carol Thomas, Xenia, Jane Stovall, Virginia, Rose (Lewis) Reed, Xenia, Renee (Doug) Maloney, Xenia, Jim (Myra) Minch, Centerville, Mark (Denise) Minch, Enon, and Bill Minch, Xenia, a daughter-in-law, Julie Minch, Xenia, 21 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Irene E. (Bergman) Minch, on December 13, 1998, a son, Joe Minch, a son-in-law, Rory Thomas, a sister, Kathleen Schafer, and by two brothers, Robert Minch and Rev. James Minch. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Thursday, January 30, at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia, with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am Thursday, until service time at the church. Burial will be in St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Brigid Memorial Program, 258 Purcell Ave., Xenia, OH, 45385, or to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in his memory.