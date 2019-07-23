Thomas Virgil "Tommy" Gorman

Service Information
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH
45335
(937)-675-4541
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
View Map
Obituary
JAMESTOWN — Thomas "Tommy" Virgil Gorman, 93, passed away Thursday July 18, 2019 at his Dayton residence. Tommy was the last survivor of his four brothers and one sister. He was born in Xenia, Ohio, on April 18, 1926, to Roy David and Margaret (Steele) Gorman. Tommy enjoyed bowling, fishing, woodworking and dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Leach) Gorman and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Margaret Gorman and his 5 siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio.

