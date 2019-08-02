XENIA — Timothy "Tim" Glenn Randall, 61, Xenia OH passed away July 31, 2019 of natural causes. Tim was born October 27, 1957 in Xenia, OH to the son of Paul Richard and Edith Elizabeth (Muterspaw) Randall. This year on New Year's Eve, Tim would have celebrated his 30th anniversary to his loving wife Susan Kay (Parrett) Randall.

Tim was an employee of Elano/Unison Industries for over 30 years. Tim was an exceptional athlete and loved all things sports, most notedly his beloved future Super Bowl Champs, The Cleveland Browns. He loved hunting and fishing, often bragging about what he and his wife, Susan, brought home to eat. He enjoyed history, particularly Native American and early American civilization and loved all books and movies about the subject. He loved hanging with his children and granddaughters aka his "waterdogs" in the pool, creek, or pond. He loved the challenge of Golf and could often be heard griping at his ball. He loved celebrating his birthday at Halloween, spooking the girls and scary movies. He was always down for grilling "anything" and drinking cold beer while having a good laugh. He is survived by his wife, Susan K. (Parrett) Randall, two daughters, Natasha (Craig Roberts) Randall, Marissa (Jeremy) Greenleaf, a son, Clinton Randall, was "Paps" to three granddaughters, Chloe Randall, Isabella Roberts and Manuela Greenleaf, two brothers, Richard (Carol) Randall and Ricky Randall, two sisters, Bonnie (Roger) Hall, Marsha (Terry) Wiesemann, in-laws Cheri (Doug) Penwell, Virginia Parrett, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Phyllis Gambrel, and by two brothers, Ronald E. Randall and Philip K. Randall and brother-in-law and good friend Douglas Parrett. Tim loved all children and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229, which is in the process of relocating to the Dayton area. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/cincinnati/ways-to-give.

A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on August 3, 2019 at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N Detroit St, Xenia. Family will greet friends following services. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.