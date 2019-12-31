XENIA — Tina Marie (Groves) Day, age 55 of Xenia, Ohio passed away on December 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 11, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio to the late James Chalmer Groves and Sara Jane (Miller) Groves. Tina attended Xenia High School where she met the love of her life, Richard "Rick" Day. They were married May 23, 1981. Tina worked at Walmart in Xenia for 20 years in the jewelry department where she enjoyed meeting people and built many wonderful friendships with her coworkers. Her special talent was crocheting. Most of her projects were given to others to show her love and appreciation for them. She was a gifted artist and was inspired by her favorite artist, Thomas Kinkade. She loved hummingbirds and enjoyed sitting on her porch, watching as they came near her home. She was a friend to all. Everyone loved her kind heart. Her greatest joy was the family that she and Rick created. She was happiest when surrounded by her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Groves; twin grandsons, Kayden and Kole; father-in-law, Carl Wayne Day; grandparents and several aunts and uncles. She will be missed by her devoted husband, Rick; sons, Joshua (Heather) and Jason (Telina); daughter, Natosha; 10 grandchildren, Madison, Caleb, Sidney, Hadley, Blaire, Bristol, Daphney, Shyann, Dylan and Destyn; 2 great grandchildren, Kingston and Kay'Lynn; mother, Sara Groves; sisters, Anita (Walter) Pingel and Christine (Trent) Loveless; mother-in-law, Sharon Day; her dog, Jersey, and a host of other family members and friends. She will always be remembered for being honest and loving. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6-8pm at Newcomer Funeral Home located at 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 3072 Shakertown Rd in Beavercreek with a viewing held prior to the funeral services from 10:00-10:30am. Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 West National Rd in New Carlisle, Ohio. Written condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Tina's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the , 460 Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63141.