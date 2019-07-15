JAMESTOWN — Tina N. Smith, 59, passed away Thursday July 04, 2019 at her Jamestown residence. She was born August 05, 1959 in Greene County, Ohio, to Leland Lamar and Ruth (Bryan) Smith, who both precede her in death. Tina enjoyed her dogs, horses, harness-racing and farms.

A private graveside service at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown was held on Friday July 12, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Jamestown/Silvercreek Emergency Squad, 28 East Xenia Street, Jamestown, Ohio 45335.

Condolences to Tina's memory may be made to: www.powerskell.com