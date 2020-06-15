FAIRBORN — Tommie L. Eldridge, age 78 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020. He was born January 15, 1942 in West Liberty, Kentucky, the son of the late John and Grovie (Fannin) Eldridge. Tommie served his country in the U.S. Navy and followed with employment for the Painters Union. He enjoyed reading, family, painting, fishing and spending time with his family. Tommie was a member of the Painters Union, VFW and Fraternal Order of Eagles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Deloris Eldridge; daughter, Carol Lynn Eldridge; three brothers, Charlie, Birtchell, Rolla; and sister, Nola Hasley. Tommie is survived by his son, Tommie Dean (Iris) Eldridge; granddaughter, Erica (Joe) Barney, two grandsons, Scott and Ryan Eldridge; great-granddaughter, Breanna; four brothers, Oscar Eldridge, Glen Eldridge; David Eldridge, Rick Eldridge; four sisters, Myrtle Gillum, Patty Ratliff, Mary Halsey, Martha Jones; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd, Fairborn. U.S. Navy honors will be held at 7:00 P.M., The family welcomes anyone who would like to pay their respects however they feel is safe. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.