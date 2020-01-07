XENIA — Treva I. Turner, 70, passed away Friday January 3, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Treva was born June 25, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Arnold and Ethel (Johnson) Little. Along with her parents Treva is preceded in death by a sister: Freda Little. Treva is survived by her husband: Loren P. Turner; daughter: Laura Steward (Jason); son: David Turner (Kathy); sisters: Sharon Jackson, Diane Hassler, Judy Turner (Phil), Becky Beal (Randy) and Sheila Steiner (Bobby); and a brother: Kelly Little (Becky). Treva is also survived by her grandchildren: Isaiah Turner, Samantha Steward, John Steward, Jacob Steward, Jennifer Richardson and Kristyn Richardson. Treva enjoyed reading, crocheting, and taking pictures but most of all Treva loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made in Treva's name to the 30 East 33rd. St. New York, NY 10016.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Liberty Worship Center 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd. Xenia, Ohio 45385. The family will receive friends Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow the services at the Valley View Memorial Gardens. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.