FAIRBORN — Tyler Byron Phillips, age 18, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Fairborn. He was born January 4, 2002 at Wright Patterson AFB. He is survived by his mother and step-father: Jocelyn M. Smith and Jerry Ferrell; father and step-mother: Byron D. and Kristi Phillips; brothers: Alex Ferrell, Bryson Phillips and Braelen Phillips; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives. Tyler had been a server at Skyline in Cincinnati. He recently graduated from Withrow University Academy in Cincinnati. Memorial services to honor Tyler's life will be held 11:30 AM Friday, July 3rd with visitation beginning at 11 AM at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be interred with his family members at North Cemetery, Cedarville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.