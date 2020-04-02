YELLOW SPRINGS — Ulena Jeanette Burrows, age 85, of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born in West Liberty, Kentucky on June 8, 1934 to the late Claude and Catherine Peyton (nee Blankenship). She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Burrows; sisters, Juleeta, Louise, and Gladys; brother, Don "Buster"; father of her children, J.C. Leach. Ulena is survived by her daughter, Fonda Kay Setters; son and daughter-in-law, Rickey Lynn & Donetta Leach; brother, Scott Peyton; granddaughter, Andrea (David) Wright; two great-grandchildren, Evey and Caleb; BFF "with the beautiful smile", Pat Setters; the cat that chose mom, Lolly; and a host of other family members and friends. Ulena was an adventurous woman. She worked hard but enjoyed the simple things like motorcycle rides with her son and helping raise her granddaughter. There was nothing that limited her love of family. Every day up until the very end, Ulena would ask if there was anything she could help her family with. Ulena was a strong presence in her family's life and will truly be missed. Special thank you to Greene County Council on Aging who services allowed Ulena to stay at home, Wright Rehab and Healthcare Center and for being by mom's side and taking such good care of her. In loving memory of Ulena, contributions may be made to . Services for Ulena will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for your understanding during this time. www.NewcomerDayton.com