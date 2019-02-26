FAIRBORN — Una Jean Immel, age 80 of Fairborn, passed away on Monday February 19, 2019 at the Patriot Ridge Community. She was born August 25, 1938 in Washington C.H, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold D. and Elsie M. (Clay) Immel. Jean was employed by the US Government in civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring in 1993 after 33 years of service. She was an avid gardener and sold produce from her home for many years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Barker. She is survived by nephews, Moses (Samantha) Barker of North Carolina, Robert (Dana) Kaploski of Texas; a niece, Jennifer (Mike) Lantz of Texas; as well as other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Tenth Life, PO Box 178, Alpha, OH 45301 or www.thetenthlife.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.