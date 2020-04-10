FAIRBORN — Una Lee Engle, age 82, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. Daughter of the late Frank Smith and Hazel (née Craig) Smith, she was born in Lenoir City, Tennessee on May 5, 1937. She was married to Jack Lloyd Engle on April 2, 1955. She was a loving mother to four children and a doting grandmother lovingly called "Nanny" by her 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Smith and Bud Smith; and her sisters Polly Moiser, and Ann Robinson. She is survived by her husband, Jack Engle of Fairborn, OH; her children, Thomas (Linda) Engle of Fairborn, OH, Morris (Karen) Engle of West Chester, OH, Debra Wessling of Fairborn, OH, and Darrell (Erica) Engle of Danville, KY; her grandchildren, Kiara Wessling of Jacksonville, FL, Logan Engle of Austin, TX, Lacey Engle of Mooresville, NC, Cody Engle of West Chester, OH, Lyssa (Landon) Garrett of Greenville, SC, Lexis Engle of Fairborn, OH, Lindsey (Nick) Grothouse of Honolulu, HI, Lyndon Engle of Honolulu, HI, Landon Engle of Fairborn, OH, Taylor Engle of West Chester, OH, and Mason Engle of Danville, KY; her sister Charlene (Michael) Hovan of Fairborn, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences can be left online at the Newcomer Funeral Home website. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.