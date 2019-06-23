XENIA — Unavee Giles, 89, of Xenia Ohio, transitioned on June 18, 2019. She was born in Greenville, TN. She was a faithful member of Middle Run Baptist Church. Survivors include: 5 daughters, Elba Jane Giles and Cheryl Ann Giles, both of Philadelphia, PA., Brenda Black of Xenia, OH, Judy Elder (Gordon), of Vandalia, OH and Sheila Washington (Raymond) of Houston, TX; 5 grandchildren, Kendra Haughton, Bridgit Black, Gordon Elder, III, Raymond Washington, Jr. Shernetta Hollins, and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, June 25, 2019 at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E. Church Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385, with Pastor Leroy Anthony, officiating. Public visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m.; the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.