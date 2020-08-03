1/
Veda M. Matthews
XENIA — Veda M. Matthews, 86, of Xenia, passed away Monday 13th, at Legacy Assisted Living in Xenia. She was born May 7, 1934, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Ruth Sylvester Wright. She was a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and retired as a legal secretary with Tim Chappers, Attorney at Law. She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Hackman, a son, David H. (Patsy) Matthews, step-daughters, Cindy (Darrell) Knisley and Linda (David) Edwards, a step-son, Stanley G. (Gwen) Matthews, fifteen grandchildren, Gerald Matthews, Natalie Matthews, Heather Yannitti, Ryan Roach, Bryan Edwards, Michael Edwards, Lori Edwards Paulsrud, Rebekah (Chris) Taylor, Aaron (Crystal) Matthews, Joshua Matthews, Rachel (Anthony) Joseph, Sarah (Johnathan) Reichart, Jerry Knisley, Vickie Knisley, several great-grandchildren, Abigail, Caleb, Landen, Ethan, Autumn, Luke Joseph, Fiona Taylor, Benjamin, Isaac, Rosalee, Daniel, Vivian, Rylan, a sister, Carolyn Clifton, Fairborn, several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gerald W. Matthews, on November 16, 1993, by a sister, Jean Downey, and by a brother, Edward Wright. Veda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Legacy Village Foundation in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
