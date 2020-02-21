BOWERSVILLE — Vernon Gill, age 84, of Bowersville, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Born in Scioto County on July 9, 1935, the son of the late Raymond Lester and Augusta Perry Gill, Vernon grew up in Rarden. He was preceded in death by his wife, 63 years, Willa Dean (Ray) Gill, who passed on April 11, 2009. The two were united in marriage on November 24, 1955.

Vernon was the owner/operator of Gill's Restaurant in Bowersville. He worked at Master Electric and built homes in the Bowersville area. Vernon was also the Road Superintendent and a mechanic at the garage in town. A volunteer firefighter, he was past Assistant Chief of Jefferson Township.

Also left to cherish memories of Vernon are children: Karen (Greg) Lane of Xenia and Terry Gill of Bowersville; Grandchildren: Brandon (Marie) Gill, Brent (Nicole) Gill, Brock (Emily) Gill, Kristal (Chris) Phillips and Adam (Tanna) Henderson; twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by siblings: Aaron Nelson and Vergie Jordan.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4-7 pm, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, at 1pm. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville.