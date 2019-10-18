XENIA — Time has claimed another member of our "Greatest Generation". Dr. Vernon Thomas of Trenton departed this life in the early hours of October 16 after a gallant fight against dementia. Dad was an achiever. Born in Xenia Ohio September 19, 1925 to Marshall and Phyllis Thomas, he delivered newspapers on foot as the depression kept him from having tires for his bicycle. He attended Xenia High School and with graduation came his orders to serve his country as a Navy Seaman First Class. He served in the Pacific on board the LSMR 195 as a radar operator and gunner on the 40 mm gun tub. Blown from his gun turret after a kamikaze plane split his ship in half, he spent 8 hrs in the water, later treated for a broken back on the hospital ship. Discharged, he returned to Xenia to begin work at NCR and go on to attend UD, Miami U and finally University of Cincinnati obtaining his PHD in education. During this time he married our mother, Sue Marilyn Ferguson. Mother and Dad were partners in every sense of the word. While working and studying they raised we kids and gave us a wonderful childhood full of good, bad and funny times! Dad retired from Butler Co Schools in 1979. Mother and Dad enjoyed this time on various lakes with good friends, visiting other countries with family and attending the many Naval reunions throughout the country. Dad is survived by daughter Alicia & husband James Lawson, daughter Patricia Thomas, son-in-law Sam McKinney, several grandchildren and a great-granddaughter as well as many beloved niece & nephews as well as beloved sister-in-law Vi Thomas of Xenia. Preceded in death by our mother, Sue Thomas, eldest daughter Melissa McKinney, brothers Kenneth, James & Fred, sister Phyllis Greathouse and many close friends. Our thanks to his caregivers Glenda, Cheryl & Trish for the time you devoted to keeping him company. Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:30 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Masonic and Scottish Rite Services being held at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 2709 McGee Avenue, Middletown, Ohio with Father Tom Fehr officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Dad's beloved Church of the Ascension which he served faithfully for decades. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com