HUBER HEIGHTS — Vickie Diane (DeBerry) Donaghey, 54, returned peacefully to the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence in Huber Heights, OH. Born May 25, 1965 in Xenia, OH to the late Virgil and Dorothy (Greaser) DeBerry of Fairborn, OH, Vickie was employed at Synchrony Financial in Kettering, OH. Vickie grew up in Fairborn, where she graduated from Fairborn High School in 1983. She had been a member of Mary, Help of Christians Catholic parish in Fairborn and was active in the Daughters of Isabella ladies group. Vickie enjoyed the fullness of life with her family and countless friends and coworkers during her lifetime. She is survived by her son, Austin L. Donaghey (Enon); her former spouse, Ronnie L. Donaghey (Lufkin, TX); her siblings, Glenn DeBerry (Riverside), Leonard DeBerry (Jamestown), and Sharon (DeBerry) Spencer (Fairborn); niece Christy (DeBerry) Olinger; nephews Jefferson and Andrew DeBerry, and Joshua and Alexander Spencer; and numerous cousins and extended family members. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Destiny Church, 4691 Bufort Blvd., Huber Heights, OH, and a service to celebrate her life will be held there at 11 a.m., Pastor Eric Smith officiating. Interment will be at a date and location to be determined by the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a .