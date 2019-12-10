XENIA — Vickie Lynn "Cox" Brown, age 65, of Xenia passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at following a battle with Lung Cancer. She was born in Xenia, OH, one of nine children born to Robert Floyd and Goldie Mae (Cantrell) Cox.

Vickie retired from the Ohio Farm Bureau, of Wilmington, OH, in 2016. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening. She had a combined love of animals and living on her little farm.

She is survived by her sisters: Myrtle Cox Sorge (Pasqual) of NJ; Shirley Taylor of Kettering; and Martha M. Bittner (Richard) of Xenia; a brother: Gary Cox of Xenia, and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends that loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband: Michael Stackhouse, and brothers: Bobby E. Cox, Carl E. Cox, Clyde T. "Tommy" Cox, and Larry Cox.

The family will be having private services to memorialize Vickie. Online condolences may be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com