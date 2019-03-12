Obituary Print Viola Allen | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Viola Whiteford Allen, died March 1, 2019, at the age of 94. Viola was born in a farmhouse near Manito, Illinois. She and her siblings were orphaned when she was in her teens and left to manage the family farm. She later moved to Columbus, married Harry Gene Allen of Porterfield, OH, and they resided in Columbus, New Burlington, Beavercreek and Fleming, Ohio. Viola was a 4-H club leader for over 25 years doing projects with youth in sewing, sheep, outdoor cooking and photography. She and her husband attended the First Church of Christ in Xenia, OH and the Tunnel United Methodist Church near Marietta. She enjoyed hosting a Tunnel Church home Bible study for several years. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother and his wife, Lawrence Whiteford and Marguerite Whiteford, her sister and husband, Lucille and Virgil Schierbeck. She was survived by three children/spouses, David and Janet Allen, Connie and Randall Reid and Terry and David Peeples, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. The grandchildren/spouses are: Sarah Jane Allen, Nick and Rebecca Grisco, Ben and Sarah Allen, Tim and Rachel Smith, Blake and Katie Woodward, Nathan Reid, Adam and Angel Reid, Bill and Annie Peeples, Robert and Angela Peeples, Stephen Peeples and Josh and Julie LeBlanc. Great-Grandchildren: Ruby, Michael, Kyle, Billy, Kennedy, Abigail, Samuel, and June. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday March 15th, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front St., Marietta, OH 45750. Funeral services will be at 11 am at Tunnel United Methodist Church, 65 Coffman Rd., Marietta, Ohio, 45750, Saturday, March 16th. Burial will be at Byron Cemetery, Xenia, Ohio, at a later date. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Viola's family and offers online condolences and many more resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com.

Funeral Home Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes

408 Front St

Marietta , OH 45750

(740) 373-1111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019

