LEBANON — Virginia "Jennie" Estalene Parman, age 96, of Lebanon, and formerly of Xenia, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home. She was born January 20, 1924 in Portsmouth, Ohio, one of eight children born to Cora Estalene (Artis) and Daniel Taylor Hilliard. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Edgar Clyde Parman, whom she married in 1948; and her six brothers and a sister. She is survived by her children: Mary Jo Parman (Trudy Achor) of Lebanon, OH; and Alvin Clinton (Judi) Parman of RI; 3 grandchildren: Jennifer (Blair) Heise of NH; Scott Andrew Parman of RI; and Amy (Nick) Mayer of Vermont; 7 great grandsons and a great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. During World War II, Jennie worked at WPAFB making parts for airplanes. She also loved working as a waitress at Hasty Tasty Restaurant in Dayton in the 1950s. She had been active in the PTA in Portsmouth, OH; and enjoyed watching her son's and daughter's sporting events. She loved more than anything being a homemaker and caring for her children and anyone else in need. She was an avid bowler and also loved country and bluegrass music. Jennie was very generous with her time and love. She loved the Lord and her family. She was happiest when she was able to care for others and was always eager to do so. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. The family would like to send a special thank you to Nikki, Sara and Kim of Ohio's Hospice and to JoAnn of Fidelity Home Care for the excellent care they showed Jennie. Due to the continued restrictions of COVID-19 virus, Jennie's funeral services will be held privately at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Please feel free to leave online condolences for the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.