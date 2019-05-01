XENIA — Virginia Lois Russ, 95, of Xenia, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Xenia Health and Rehab. Virginia was born in South Hill, KY. on December 13, 1923 to the late Lapo Webster and Elizabeth Graham Webster. Virginia was a homemaker and member of Arrowbrook Baptist Church in Xenia.

Survivors include three children, Randy (Kathleen) Russ, Bryan "Doug" (Juanita) Russ, Larry W. (Dianne) Russ; three grandchildren, Andrew Russ, Jennifer (Chad) Whitten, Kevin Russ; three great-grandchildren, Aaron Russ, Katie Russ, Hannah Russ; one sister, Lucy Peay. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Hansel Russ.

A graveside service to honor Virginia's life will take place at 10:00AM, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia. Online condolences may be made at www.McColaughFuneralHome.com. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N.Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385.