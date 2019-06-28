BEAVERCREEK — Vivian Lee Stroud, 89, went home to be with the Lord Thursday June 27, 2019 at Trinity Community Nursing Home in Beavercreek, Ohio. Vivian was born July 25, 1929 in Blackwater, Virginia the daughter of the late Rev. Charles Roller and Pearl Mae (Pearcy) Roller. Along with her parents Vivian is preceded in death by her husband: Paul R. Stroud Sr.; sisters: Reba Bledsoe, Anna Cole, and Nina Bledsoe and a great grandson: Elijah Stroud. Vivian is survived by her children: Richard James Stroud (Joni), Thomas R. Stroud (Shelly), Cathy Michelle Cloud (Scott) and Brenda Lee Belt (Steve). Vivian is also survived by her brother: JT Roller, 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Vivian was member of the Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church Wilmington, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday July 1 , 2019 at the Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church 2201 E Centerville Rd. Spring Valley, Ohio 45370 with David Van Hoose officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday June 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. Interment will follow the services at Miami Cemetery Corwin, Ohio.