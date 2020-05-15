JAMESTOWN — Voretta "Janie" Morris, 70, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away on May 13, 2020. Janie was born in Jamestown on March 31, 1950 to Robert A. and Sarah Louise Wilson Varvel. She is survived by her daughters: Sherry (Greg) Garavet, Sheri (Chris) Eavers, Tracy Anderson (Randy Ravenscraft), Connie Morris, Billie Jo Fleming and Heather (Christopher) Mick; 15 grandchildren: Jessica, Amanda, Zach, Nic, Kailey, Justin, Holly, Stefani, Brandi, Kimberlee, Micheal, Lacie, Lance, Edward and Oliver, 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Robert (Ruthann) Varvel; sister, Brenda (Steve) Dawson; sister-in-law, Sue Wilson; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends: Betty Gutherie, Ann Curtis, John Crosswhite and Neil Mick. Janie is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Morris; both of her parents and her brother, Gary Wilson. She was a homemaker, secretary and business owner. She had a great heart and loved being a Mom and Grandma and took care of everyone. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Silvercreek II Cemetery , where friends may call at 11:00 A.M., until the time of the graveside service. Condolences may be made to the family at: www.powerskell.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020.