JAMESTOWN — Wallace Bryan Gossett, 95 of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Monday February 11, 2019 at . Mr. Gossett was born September 15, 1923 in Greenfield, Ohio, to Harley and Rena (Fenton) Gossett. He served in The United States Navy on the APA-69 USS Carlisle during WWII and retired from the Naval Reserve as Commanding Officer of the Chillicothe reserve unit with the rank of Commander. He was a leader in Ohio Vocational Education and was the founding Director of the Greene County Career Center. Wallace had lifelong hobbies of boating and tinkering with engines. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wallace is survived by his son, James (Ruth) Gossett; grandson, Rick (Karen) Stamps; great-grandchildren: Brodie, Jenna, and Brayden Stamps; grandson, Randy (Lara) Stam; great grandchildren: Chloe, Emma, Randy II, Gracie, and Max Stam; brother, Thad (Marilyn) Gossett; daughter-in-law, Donna Gossett; grandson, Scott Gossett; granddaughter-in-law Stacey Gossett; granddaughter, Darci (Jake) Allen; great-grandsons, Cole and Chase Allen; grandson, Todd (Krystle) Gossett; great-grandchildren: Aleeyah, Tenley, and T.J. Gossett; grand daughter, Melissa (Trent) Lemle; great-grandchildren: Brooklynn, Landri and Tatum Lemle. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty James Gossett; son, Charles Allan Gossett; parents, Harley (Rena) Gossett; sister, Wilma (Merrick) Everhart; sister-in-law, Jean Gossett. Services will be held on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where calling hours will start at 2 P.M. with Memorial services at 3 P.M. Donations may be made in Wallace's honor to the Military .