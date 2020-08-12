1/1
Wanda Jean Lamka
1940 - 2020
XENIA — Wanda Jean Lamka, age 80, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was born June 25, 1940 in Hope, Arkansas, one of seven children born to Levi and Lorene (Worthy) Wren.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Robert Lamka, whom she married February 14, 2007; her children: Kandace (Herbert) Dabe and Ronald (Becky) Butler, all of Xenia; grandchildren: Brian (Lisa) Dabe; Nicole (Ben) Marshall; Ryan Butler; Jasmine Butler; Morgan Butler; 6 great grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and siblings: Virginia Wren of CA and Ed (Reva) Wren of WA; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her good friends: Dottie and David Stephens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband: Richard Butler; and siblings: Jenny Wade; Alvin Wren; Sylvie Postel and Billy Wren.

She had been employed with Krohler's prior to the 1974 Tornado. She was a strong hard working person, retiring as a tool maker from Elano after over 30 years of service, being the only woman in her dept. She was a member of the Liberty Worship Center. Most importantly she was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID19 pandemic, masks are required to attend and social distancing will be enforced. Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Friday, August 14th at Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Ave., Xenia. She will be interred at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 12:30 PM Friday until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Liberty Worship Center
AUG
14
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Liberty Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
